Crash causing long traffic delays in Wellington

The collision between a car and a van happened in Mill Bank. West Mercia Police officers are on the scene and officers have said the road will be closed until the vehicles are recovered. The incident is having knock-on effects to traffic in surrounding roads.

An alert on the AA Route Planner website said: "Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on Mill Bank both ways near The Railway Inn."

The incident was first reported at 3.54pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for updates.