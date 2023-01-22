Notification Settings

Police in Telford warn child that they will seize e-scooter if they see it again

By David TooleyWellington

Police in Telford have "given words of advice" to a child seen using an e-scooter on a pavement.

They told the child in Wellington North that if they see the scooter again they will seize it, as police get tougher with their messages on the electric-powered contraptions.

A spokesman for Telford Police said on Sunday: "Safer Neighbourhood Team Wellington North have given words of advice to a child this afternoon, and then taken home after they were seen using an E-Scooter on a pavement and then on the road. Not seized this time, but if seen again, it will be."

Police are re-iterating the message that e-scooters are available to buy but they can't be used on the roads or pavements. They are classified as vehicles that need to be taxed and insured but this cannot be done yet, making them illegal on public land.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

