AFC Telford United appeal for volunteers to help mop up stadium after flooding

AFC Telford

Officials at the club are asking for anyone who is able to take mops and buckets to the New Bucks Head to help get water off the pitch and also inside the stadium, where offices and the dressing rooms have been affected - volunteers can go along from 9.30am.

Warnings of storms from the Met Office turned to reality on Thursday evening when the M54 and roads in Telford suffered flash flooding and the sound of thunder rang out.

Videos posted on Twitter showed cars ploughing through water in Telford and crawling along on the westbound side of the M54.

Elsewhere, a driver got stuck in flood water in Haybridge Road, Hadley and flooded train tracks also caused disruption in the county. The lines between Shrewsbury and London Euston, Shrewsbury and Birmingham New Street and Transport for Wales services were all affected.