Shropshire stamp club tribute to stalwart member

Terry Boxall.

Lt Col Boxall, from Wellington, the founder of the Telford & Wrekin roll of honour recording the sacrifice of local people who gave their lives in conflicts, was an epic stamp collector.

Club chairman Richard Camp said: "Terry Boxall was a long-standing member of the Telford stamp club for more years than I can remember.

"He had always been a hands-on member – willing to help in the running of the club and its activities rather than just come along to meetings.

"He collected USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Great Britain, and Germany, which is quite a wide range and probably reflected places he served in his army career and places with family connections.

"He sometimes displayed parts of his collection and talked on what he was displaying at club meetings.

"He also collected stamp donations and sorted and sold them in aid of the Severn Hospice.

"Terry had been the club treasurer for many years and ensured the club stayed viable, producing annual audited accounts at the end of each year, a job he only gave up when advancing years and mobility problems meant he needed to reduce commitments.

"He had been elected club president many years ago – a position he held until his recent death.