Pedestrian injured after being hit by car outside Wellington Aldi

Groom's Alley outside Aldi in Wellington. Photo: Google

The female pedestrian was involved in a crash on Grooms Alley, next to the Aldi in Wellington.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were all sent to the scene after being called at around 11.20am on Sunday.

The injured woman was checked over by medics and treated for minor injuries but did not need hospital treatment.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian on Grooms Alley, Wellington at 11.22am.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a women, who was the pedestrian. She was treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene."