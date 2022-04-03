Notification Settings

Police and ambulances called to crash at Aldi supermarket

WellingtonPublished:

Police and ambulances were called out to a crash outside a town centre supermarket.

Aldi in Wellington. Photo: Google
Emergency services were called to a crash involving two vehicles at Aldi in Wellington at 11.23am on Sunday.

The extent of any injuries is not known. West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

