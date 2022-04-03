Police and ambulances called to crash at Aldi supermarket

Emergency services were called to a crash involving two vehicles at Aldi in Wellington at 11.23am on Sunday.
The extent of any injuries is not known. West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.
Police and ambulances were called out to a crash outside a town centre supermarket.
Emergency services were called to a crash involving two vehicles at Aldi in Wellington at 11.23am on Sunday.
The extent of any injuries is not known. West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.