The Arleston Inn, Telford

Police were called to the Arleston Inn at about 4am after officers received a report concerned for the safety of a person.

Officers and West Midlands Ambulance Service attended.

A police spokesperson said: "Sadly, a 30-year-old woman died at the scene. The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

"Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing."