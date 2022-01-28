Kind students praised for stopping to help fallen woman on their way to an exam

The heroic pupils Oli Austin, Josh Blackhurst, Ayden Corfield, Erin Duncan and Keighley Wilkinson, with Steve Tryer PCSO. Not pictured but also involved was Demi Leigh Groves

The group of Year 11 students from the Charlton School in Wellington were walking to school on Friday when they came across a woman who had fallen over and had been unable to get up by herself.

She was cold and distressed and they immediately called an ambulance and helped her to get up off the wet and cold floor.

The teenagers Oli Austin, Josh Blackhurst, Ayden Corfield, Erin Duncan and Keighley Wilkinson and Demi Leigh Groves stayed with the woman and also were able to reassure her and offer her basic first aid until a qualified first aider arrived.

All of them said that the first aid work they had done in their personal development lessons at Charlton helped them to assess the situation and get the lady into a safe position. Then they made sure she was in safe hands before continuing their journey to school, to sit an English mock exam.

Andrew McNaughton, Charlton School principal said: "As a school, we are tremendously proud of these Year 11 students and the care they gave a member of our community. They demonstrated their strength of character and proved themselves to be responsible young adults."

Not only did the students all receive a commendation letter from the principal, they also had a phone call home from Police Community Service Officer Steve Tryer to show how impressed the school had been with their potentially lifesaving actions.