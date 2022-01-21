Picture: Atlantic Campaigns

Excitement is growing in Antigua where 15 relatives are at English Harbour for the expected arrival of Wellington oarsmen Stuart Shepherd, Gary Richards, Martin Skehan and Stuart Richards.

Tori McHale, daughter of Stuart Shepherd, said: "Dad has said the first thing they want is a burger and a beer.

"It is windy in the Atlantic and they are going a bit faster and their expected arrival is now between 8-10pm local time and midnight to 2am UK time. That is subject to change but it will be dark so we've asked them to row a bit faster!"

They have less than 40 nautical miles to go in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, and Tori added: "We are all very excited for them to come into the harbour and when others arrived there was plenty of bashing of pots and pans and cheering. There will be lots of emotion as well as flares as they arrive and they will be asked to stand on a podium and asked about their charities.

"That's when we will surprise them with the amount they have raised - nearly £103,000 for Severn Hospice and the RNIB. We don't think we or they will be able to hold back the tears."

Tori thanked everyone who has donated and helped the men raise such a mountainous amount. "The support has been incredible," she said.

When the Wrekin Rowers pull up alongside the harbour wall they will have been at sea for 40 days and around 17 hours. They embarked on their journey at 11.22 am on December 12.

And remarkably, they could be involved in a photo-finish with another crew, as they have been swapping 14th and 15th places with a team called Helvetic Waves.