School trust appoints first female headteacher in 150 years

Anna Karacan

Anna Karacan has been appointed to take over from current headteacher Martin Stott who will be leaving in July after 15 years at the helm of the Old Hall School in Wellington.

Currently deputy head of Kellet School in Hong Kong, Mrs Karacan was also instrumental in setting up Harrow Prep School in Hong Kong and will be the first female head in the trust’s 150 year history.

She has worked in both the state and private sector having studied at Manchester University and is now completing a MA at Keele University.

Richard Pearson, chairman of governors at the Wrekin and Old Hall Trust which oversees both Old Hall and Wrekin College, said: “Anna was a stand-out candidate for this role and shone through in an exceptionally strong field of over 100 candidates.

"We did not compromise on what we were looking for, and carried out an extensive recruitment process to find the right candidate to replace Martin who has led a very successful era of growth at the Old Hall School.”

Mr Pearson said it was an unanimous and enthusiastic decision to appoint Mrs Karacan from a final assessment of the three strongest candidates.

“We are delighted to have found a worthy and outstanding new head for Old Hall and we are looking forward to introducing her properly to all our families when she moves to the UK next year. I know the governors, families and staff at Old Hall and Wrekin will warmly welcome her and her family to our community.”

The move also marks a return to Shropshire for Anna who was educated at Wrekin College and she will move back to the county with her husband and two daughters.

She said: "I am absolutely delighted to have been appointed as the new head of Old Hall – it feels as though I am coming home!

"I look forward to joining the community, getting to know pupils, staff and parents and to building new relationships. It is an immense privilege to have been selected to lead Old Hall into an exciting new chapter. I look to build upon the successes of my predecessor and to work collaboratively within the Wrekin Trust to provide the very best education and opportunities to all in our care – I can’t wait to get started.”

Mr. Stott said he felt it was the right time to step down ahead of his retirement announcing his intentions in a letter to parents earlier this term.

He added: “It has been a wonderful privilege to lead the team at Old Hall and to get to know so many families over the years who are committed to providing the best possible start for their children and the dedicated teachers who have helped them to achieve it. This has been key in forging a very strong school community which I am sure will continue to go from strength to strength.”