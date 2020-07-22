New forensics course at Telford College

Telford College's new pathway is tailored towards students interested in building a career around collecting, preserving, and analysing scientific evidence.

The analytical and forensic science pathway is part of the college’s level three BTEC national extended diploma in applied science, equivalent to three science A levels.

Tutor Stuart Gregory said: “Although this pathway is tailored towards students who would like to study forensic science at university, it has a vast range of other potential progression routes.

“By the end of the course, the aim is that you will understand the role of the forensic scientist, their relationship with the scientific community, and their responsibilities during investigations.”

He described the course as ‘challenging, demanding and rewarding’ with a broad range of learning across biology, chemistry and physics. The majority is coursework-based, but it also includes some exams and externally assessed units.

Telford College is looking to build on its track record of helping students into careers and further studies in areas such as forensics, and criminology.

Sam Daws, 19, from Oakengates, who has just completed the applied science course, designed an innovative experiment related to forensic science as part of her studies, and is now starting a degree in forensics at the University of Central Lancashire.

Like many universities, students on the two-year BTEC course follow a core science programme during year one, then select their preferred pathway, with more assignment-based options, in year two.

For more details about Telford College’s new science courses, see telfordcollege.ac.uk/courses/full-time/science or call the course hotline on 01952 642237.