Wellington VE Day celebrations will march on despite lockdown restrictions

Wellington Town Council has adapted its plans to mark the 75th anniversary to comply with social distancing regulations – but is determined to observe the milestone despite lockdown.

Caroline Farrell, communications and events manager at the council, said the town was determined to observe the milestone despite lockdown, and that Sky Television would be anchoring its news programme in the town for the day.

She added: "Hopefully it's going to be a special day for Wellington residents so that we can all mark the anniversary of Victory in Europe."

A range of events will still take place in the town, all observing social distancing regulations.

The Town Crier will announce two minutes of silence in Wellington Peace Garden, in the town centre, at 11am, followed by a bugler playing the Last Post which will be streamed online.

There will be 1940s tunes sung in various parts of the town by performer Kerry Young as well as a march-by from a former marine.

Mrs Farrell said: “In addition, a large section of grass at Wrekin Road is also being painted red, white and blue by Telford and Wrekin Council.”

Advertising

Many areas of the town will be decorated by lamppost poppies and huge stretches of bunting – much of it made this week by Adrienne Taylor of the Daberhashery in Wellington Market, helped by her friend Emma Graham.

Adrienne Taylor of the Daberhashery

The council had originally organised three days of events over this weekend, including hosting an outdoor tea party for residents, to mark 75 years since Victory in Europe was declared on May 8, 1945.

“However, the current crisis has made us re-think our plans and be creative in how we encourage people to celebrate, so we are also organising a picnic in your garden and a decorate your home in red white and blue competition," added Mrs Farrell.

Advertising

“Lots of local residents have said they will take part and we hope residents will participate from their homes and gardens, whilst staying safe and protecting others, and celebrating this very special bank holiday.

“We would love to see people getting involved by decorating their homes in festive patriotic colours - and in the true spirit of make do and mend, we're advising everyone to get resourceful and recycle things they already have."

Photographic entries for the decorate your home competition can be sent to caroline.farrell@telford.gov.uk by Wednesday, May 13 and there will be cash prizes for the top three.