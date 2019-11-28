Tanker catches fire on A5 near Wellington in early hours

Six different fire crews including an environmental protection unit responded to a call of a tanker on fire on the westbound A5 near the join with the M54 at Wellington at about 12.20am today.

They used hose jets to tackle the fire and breathing apparatus for safety before they could move the tanker out of the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The Highways Agency and West Mercia Police also attended the incident.