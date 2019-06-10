Car shunted 50m into Telford pub's beer garden by elderly driver

Police said that nobody was hurt in the incident which happened at the Wrekin Inn in Wellington this morning.

The silver Audi was parked near the junction of Wrekin Road and Union Road when the man hit it and knocked it 50m forward, sending it over a low wall and into a wooden deck at the rear of the pub.

This parked, unattended vehicle was shunted around 50m into the beer garden of a local pub in Wellington by an elderly driver. Luckily there were no injuries.

