Car shunted 50m into Telford pub's beer garden by elderly driver

By Rob Smith | Wellington | News | Published:

An elderly driver shunted an empty car off the road and into a Telford pub's beer garden.

The car which was bumped into the beer garden. Photo: @OPUShropshire

Police said that nobody was hurt in the incident which happened at the Wrekin Inn in Wellington this morning.

The silver Audi was parked near the junction of Wrekin Road and Union Road when the man hit it and knocked it 50m forward, sending it over a low wall and into a wooden deck at the rear of the pub.

