Shropshire Council said Curriers Lane in Shifnal will be resurfaced from Monday, February 16, to Friday, March 6.

The state of the road surface has led to criticism and concern from local residents, with a number of major potholes along the route.

The road will be closed for the work.

It will be shut between 8am and 5pm from February 16 to February 20, and between 9.30am and 2.45pm from February 23 to March 6 - weekdays only.

A spokesman for the council said: "During the closures a signed diversion will be place – and access for properties within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so. Depending on their vehicle type, road users may be able to choose an alternative diversion route."

During the work, access to the works area will be restricted to residents living within the closure, pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and horses, as well as emergency vehicles.