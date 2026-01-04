Rhys Corinaldi-Embrey, aged 23, was driving with an illegal substance in his system for the second time in a matter of months, this time on the M54.

Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

Telford Magistrates Court was told that police were following Corinaldi-Embrey and found that his car was showing up as uninsured.

He pulled into Shifnal services for fuel and officers went to speak to him. They could smell cannabis on him so carried out a roadside drug test, which proved positive.