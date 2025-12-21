Permission granted for 57 homes in Shifnal

The proposal by Taylor Wimpey will see 57 properties built on land southeast of Windmill View. The development will consist of two-, three-, and four-bedroom houses, with 20 per cent designated for rent or shared ownership.

Car parking, new estate roads, amenity space and associated infrastructure are also included in the plans.

A public consultation event was held at the Park House Hotel in Park Street on February 20, with information boards available. People could also leave feedback on a designated website.

The proposed layout. Image: Marrons/Taylor Wimpey

Some residents were concerned that the road network would not be able to cope with the extra traffic, while others were worried about the impact on the local environment and wildlife. Other concerns centred on the implications for existing schools in the area, the increased risk of flooding and foul water drainage, and how healthcare providers would cope.

In total, 20 objections were sent to Shropshire Council, with none in support.

“The local infrastructure in the area is already overwhelmed as a result of recent housing developments,” said Gary Boxall.

“Increased traffic congestion and stretched community services including schools and healthcare facilities are all evident. Introducing additional housing without corresponding infrastructure improvements will only exacerbate these issues, placing further strain on these services.”

An artist's impression of the development off Windmill View in Shifnal. Picture: Marrons/Taylor Wimpey

Theresa Evans added: “It is not safe, the planned access road is very busy from 3pm in the week, creating dangerous driving conditions which is also unsafe for the public. It is not in the best interests of the local community.”

Shopshire Council’s green infrastructure team said that opportunities for improved pedestrian links between the southern parcels of housing, the public open space and the A464 footway had been missed, while a larger space for informal play/games in the north had not been included.

However, the rest of the technical consultees were more supportive and raised no objections.

Planning officer Lynn Parker said that, because the council is unable to demonstrate a five-year housing supply, a “titled balance” approach has to be used. The starting point, she said, is a presumption in favour of sustainable development, and proposals should only be refused where any adverse impacts would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits.

“The proposed scheme includes policy-compliant affordable housing quantities, public open space with a children’s play area and good walking and cycling links to Shifnal town centre,” said Ms Parker.

“The balancing exercise for this site is therefore weighed heavily in favour of approval, and there are no other material considerations which, when weighed in the planning balance, outweigh the presumption in favour of sustainable development.”

Planning permission has therefore been granted under delegated powers, subject to the completion of a Section 106 agreement to secure affordable housing and public open space phasing, management transfer, and maintenance.