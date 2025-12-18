Multiple fire crews tackle 'large fire' involving building at Shifnal Industrial Estate

Firefighters remain at the scene at the Shifnal Industrial Estate this morning following a fire involving a single-storey building.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) said the blaze has been brought under control, with crews continuing to work to ensure it does not spread to nearby buildings.

At around 4.49am (December 18), SRFS contrrol received a call reporting a "large fire" at a premises.

Six fire crews, including the incident command unit and light pumping unit, were sent from Albrighton, Telford, Tweedale and Wellington fire stations.

Operations and safety officers also attended the scene to coordinate the emergency response.

The fire service confirmed a fire involving a single-storey building had been brought under control.

By 8.05am, the number of crews at the scene had been reduced to two.

A spokesperson said: "There was a fire involving a single storey building.

"Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using hose reel jets.

"Two fire crews are still at the scene. They are making sure it doesn't spread to any other buildings."