Firefighters tackle large blaze at building on Shifnal Industrial Estate

Firefighters remained at the scene at the Shifnal Industrial Estate on Thursday morning following a fire involving a single-storey building.

Flames lit the early-morning sky orange, with thick smoke seen billowing from the premises and visible in surrounding areas.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) said the blaze has been brought under control, with crews continuing to work to ensure it does not spread to nearby buildings.

A cordon was in place around the industrial estate on Thursday morning, preventing members of the public from approaching the scene while emergency crews continued their work.

At around 4.49am SRFS contrrol received a call reporting a "large fire" at a premises.

Six fire crews, including an incident command unit and light pumping unit, were sent from Albrighton, Telford, Tweedale and Wellington fire stations.

Operations and safety officers also attended to coordinate the emergency response.

The fire service confirmed a fire involving a single-storey building had been brought under control.

A long hose line was used to pump water to the scene to support firefighting efforts.

A spokesperson said: "There was a fire involving a single-storey building.

"Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a main and hose reel jets.

"Two fire crews are still at the scene. They are making sure it doesn't spread to any other buildings."

Crews remained at the scene throughout Thursday morning, dampening down affected areas. The stop message, indicating that no further assistance was required, was received by fire control at 7.30am.

By 8.05am, the number of crews at the scene had been reduced to two.



A social media post by Tweedale Fire Station highlighted the scale of the blaze, describing it as a "large developing fire" when crews arrived.

It added: "Tweedale on-call crew were mobilised to the incident providing specialist command support and drone capabilities.

"Our drone team supported the officer in charge by maintaining situational awareness and monitoring the incident from above. Excellent teamwork and professionalism shown by all crews involved."