People assessed by ambulance crews after crash near Shifnal
Two people were being assessed by ambulance crews after a crash.
Published
Last updated
The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened near the Upton Farmhouse junction on the A464 at Shifnal.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent three crews to the scene of the incident after being called at around 4.48pm.
Fire officers used a hose reel jet and small gear to deal with the incident, while two people were being assessed by West Midlands Ambulance Service crews.