Firefighters rush to put out fire 'caused by children' in woodland near Shifnal

The fire was started in woodland off Nanny Murphy's Lane, north of Shifnal, earlier today (Friday, July 18).

It was reported to the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service just before 5pm, a spokesperson for the service said.

The fire was started in woodland off Nanny Murphy's Lane, north of Shifnal. Photo: Google

One fire crew was dispatched and the firefighters used a bodyworn knapsack firefighting tool to contain the blaze.

"This incident was a small fire caused by children, crews used one knapsack to extinguish the fire," the spokesperson said.

The situation was under control by 5.28pm.