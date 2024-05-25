Person receives first aid as crash partially blocks main A-road in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services were scrambled to the A442 before 8am on Saturday (25) to Windmill Lane, at Norton, Shifnal.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent a crew from Telford Central to the scene but found no persons were trapped.

West Mercia Police advised drivers to avoid the area. A spokesperson said: "We are currently on scene of an road traffic accident on A442 Bridgnorth Road on the junction of Windmill Lane, Norton, Shifnal.

"Please seek alternative routes, avoiding this area. Updates to follow further."

The county fire service said the road traffic collision involved one 4x4 vehicle and one1 van. They confirmed that no persons were trapped.

But they added that one casualty was receiving first aid from fire crew whilst awaiting arrival of an ambulance.

The crew used small gear to make vehicles electronically safe and sent their incident stop message at 8:25am.

AA Traffic News reported that the road was partially blocked by a crash and traffic was queuing.

The website reported that the road was partially blocked both ways at Cheswardine Lane and had been first reported at 7.14am.