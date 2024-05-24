Shifnal appoints new mayor

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ellen Moore has been a councillor for the past four years. As Deputy Mayor she was at the forefront of numerous community initiatives and events.

Councillor Moore succeeds Councillor Roger Cox.

During Councillor Cox's mayorship, he was faced with significant changes to the town including the extensive remodelling of the town centre, the introduction of the “Love Shifnal” initiative and many new events including the recent Shifnal May Day which attracted many from the local community.

Councillor Cox has worked to bring together local businesses and the community to support the Shifnal 10k event, which raised over £1,800 for charity.

Additionally, his extensive support was instrumental in the further development of the Brightstar Boxing Academy and its new facilities in the town.

Councillor Moore said she was “excited to continue building on the strong foundation laid by her predecessor”.