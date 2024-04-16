Watch Shropshire artist sketch cats who need homes live in bid to help re-home rescue centre strays

https://www.twitch.tv/videos/2116158910

Charlotte Franks from Shifnal said she wanted to showcase her work but also give something back after both her pet cats came from Shropshire rescue centres.

The 33-year-old artist said: “My two cats were rescues and I was thinking about doing something to showcase my work so I thought I could do cat portraits, as no one is helping these poor little creatures get re-homed as dogs seem to get all the attention.

Charlotte drawing one of the cats on her live stream

“I began last month and while I draw the cat live over Twitch, I talk about the cat's life. At the end, we have a portrait of the cat, which the charity can get and pass on to whoever adopts the cat.

“I have only just started, but the second of three cats I drew I have found out has been adopted this week, so I hope it has helped get the rescue centre a bit of attention.”

Some of Charlotte's sketches

She said she is currently working on three drawings of cat sisters Mo, Baby and Mercy, who featured in the Shropshire Star earlier this month when Shropshire Street Cats Rescue, in Market Drayton, appealed to find a new home for them after their elderly owner died.

Charlotte says she does her live stream drawings on twitch.tv at 6pm on Tuesdays for Next Steps Cat Rescue Shropshire, then on Wednesdays for Shropshire Street Cats under her artist name Made by Anxiety.

Some of Charlotte's sketches

Each drawing takes around an hour to complete.

“I'm hoping to get more more eyes and ears on this so my platforms so we can start getting the cats the attention that they need,” added Charlotte.

Her live stream is available form 6pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at twitch.tv/madebyanxiety.