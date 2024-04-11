Three men have been arrested after the farm was discovered this morning in Shifnal.

The grow was found following a warrant at an address just off the Bridgnorth Road in the town, in a joint operation carried out by Shifnal and Albrighton Safer Neighbourhood Team and Telford’s Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team.

Police said that when officers entered the building, 432 mature cannabis plants were discovered, which have been given an estimated street value of £361,000.

The electricity supply within the property had also been tampered with.

Two men, aged 22 and 38, were located at the property and arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

Plants discovered at the property

A third man, 65, was later arrested in connection to the grow at a separate location in Shifnal – also on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

All three remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

PC Mandy Cooper, from Shifnal and Albrighton SNT, said: “Cannabis farms such as the one discovered today in Shifnal are often linked to serious and organised crime gangs.

“The drugs they sell have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other criminality, or the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.

“Shutting down this grow today shows we will not tolerate criminal activity within our communities, and that we will act on information provided to us by the public. The local community can help us by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity – the easiest way to do this is on our website.”

Information can report online under the Tell Us About section on the website https://www.westmercia.police.uk/