Volunteers needed to help support Shifnal race

The first Shifnal 10k race, on April 28, is being organised by a group of the town’s residents with AV Timing this spring.

“We are thrilled that this exciting new event has sold out,” said Mayor of Shifnal Roger Cox.

“There will be 350 runners taking part and now we need more volunteers to help the race run smoothly.

“We hope this will become a popular attraction in the county’s race fixture list, especially as we will be raising money for the Mayor’s charities,” he added.

The main sponsors are Yellow Hat Security, along with Shifnal Town Council, Love Shifnal and local businesses: Fields of Shifnal, X Studio, Clarkes Solicitors, Hedges Health & Safety Consultancy, Spotlight Accounting, PrintZPro and Shifnal Co-op.

Sally Themans of Love Shifnal said that the race was a welcome addition for the town.

“This is good news for Shifnal," she said."The 10k will bring people into Shifnal – both runners and their supporters – who will be keen to use the local cafes and pubs and see what the town has to offer. It is the first of a series of new events planned for Shifnal in 2024."

Roads will be closed on the day of the race, which starts at 10am in the town centre, with local residents receiving advance notice.

All entrants will receive a medal, goody bag and an optional T-shirt if ordered in advance.

There will be a range of other prizes, including for the fastest male and female Shifnal resident.

Mr Cox added: “We would urge everyone to come out in numbers to show their support and cheer the runners to the finish line.”

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact info@avtiming.com