Organisers excited ahead of fresh venue for Bike4Life festival

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Festival returns in April and will be welcoming its convoy of 3,500 motorbikes to Weston Park for the first time.

The Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival, sponsored by The Bike Insurer, is taking place on Sunday, April 28, with the festival opening from 10am at its brand-new home.

Historically, the Bike4Life Festival has taken place near Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s former airbase, located on RAF Cosford’s airfield.

But, this year, with a new home for its festival, the lifesaving service is expanding its entertainment, catering and activities offering, with an artisan market, large kids’ zone, and bar area.

The Festival will also remain open until 5pm instead of its usual 4pm closing time.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Each year, our Bike4Life Festival has grown in popularity. So many families enjoy an exciting day out watching our 3,500-motorbike convoy arrive at the festival.

“This year, our new venue is providing us with opportunities to make the festival bigger and better than ever before with more space meaning we can offer a wider range of food and drink options, plus more fun and entertainment for all the family and all for just £7.50 per adult, children aged 15 and under go free. The Festival is a great day out for all ages – and you don’t have to be a bike enthusiast to enjoy it.”

Ed Bevis, commercial and marketing director for The Bike Insurer, said: “We are proud to sponsor Bike4Life for a second year.

“Following the success of last year’s event, we are excited to see how the Bike4Life Festival’s new venue will provide further opportunities to help raise awareness and funds for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s vital lifesaving service.”

Tickets for the event are available at bike4lifefest.com