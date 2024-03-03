Two people "rescued by fire crews" after two vehicle crash on A5 near Shifnal

Four fire crews, the land ambulance service and the police were called to the A5 at Burlington, near Shifnal at 2.50pm on Sunday .

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Telford, Tweedale and Wellington. An Operations officer was in attendance.

They said it was a road traffic collision involving two vehicles and that two persons were rescued by fire service personnel, and vehicles were made safe.

Crews used cutters and spreaders and small gear and the fire service said that the land ambulance service and the police were also at the scene.

There is no further information on the casualties.

The fire service stop message was received at 3:39pm.