New town youth club opens

A Shifnal youth hub, based at The Trinity Centre in Victoria Road, has been launched to offer a wide range of activities, events and trips.

Entirely funded by Shifnal Town Council, the initiative is run by SYA – All About Youth, a Shropshire-based company specialising in providing a safe and positive learning environment for young people.

Initially there will be two weekly sessions, one for youngsters in school years six, seven and eight from 5.30pm until 7pm and a later session from 7.30pm until 9pm for those in years nine, ten and eleven.

Councillor Paul Williamson of Shifnal Town Council explained the decision to launch the hub: “This is a fast growing community and we want to help provide a substantive and quality service to give young people opportunities for personal growth, skills development, social engagement and community involvement.

“By doing this we aim to have a positive impact on the lives of young people, whilst also contributing to the overall well-being and future prosperity of our town.”

The hub is being funded from the town council’s Neighbourhood Fund, a community infrastructure levy collected as a result of new housing development in the town.

It is hoped it will host events such as sports tournaments, talent shows, workshops on career development, cultural festivals, educational trips and community service projects.

Additionally, collaborative initiatives like forums, panels and conferences will provide a platform for the young people to discuss important issues, share ideas, and engage in meaningful dialogue.

SYA were chosen because of their experience in delivering successful clubs with a innovative and varied activity programme and their shared vision with the council that all young people deserve the best start to life.

Councillor Williamson added: “The setting up of the youth club in Shifnal is not just about providing a place for young people to meet, its about investing in their future and hopefully giving them different tools they will need to succeed.

“As a council we believe that our young people are our most valuable resource and together with parents and schools it’s our responsibility to try to ensure that they have the support and guidance they need to reach their full potential.”