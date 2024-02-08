Fire engine sent out to electrical flood in Shifnal early this morning

The incident happened in Bluebell Way, Shifnal. The water and electrics had been isolated before crews were on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 5.54am on Thursday, February 8, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as flood affecting electrics in Shifnal.

"The occupier has isolated the water and electrics prior to fire service arrival. Advice given to occupier to contact heating engineer. No equipment in use."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central.