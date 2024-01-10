Shifnal mum gets 'surprise for Christmas' after premature birth alone at home

Donna Jackson, of Orchard Road, was already a mother of three when baby Maya Jackson was born on Friday, December 22.

However the 40-year-old cleaner said she didn't realise she was in labour when her daughter decided to come three weeks premature.

Donna said: "My eldest son was at his girlfriend's and my two younger ones were at my mum's so I was at home in bed alone.

"I woke up with slight pains at around 4.45am in the morning. I didn't realise I was in labour. It wasn't that painful and I was waiting for all the signs but they didn't come."