Police appeal after white Range Rover stolen in run-up to New Year

The vehicle, which was white, was taken from Watts Drive, Shifnal, between 3.30pm on Saturday, December 30, and 7.19am on Sunday, December 31.

PC Mandy Cooper, from Shifnal and Albrighton Safer Neighbourhood Team, urged anyone with information to get in touch.

She said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious. If you were in the area please check your dashcam or CCTV.

"If you have information please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website, quoting incident reference 88_i_31122023.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk."