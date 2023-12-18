'Lost sheep' showing the way through Christmas trail

The trail which has been running throughout Advent is designed to highlight some of the wonderful Christmas window displays around Shifnal, as well as provide some fun as people guess the whereabouts of the ‘lost sheep’, which are hidden in various businesses around town.

“We’ve had loads of businesses take part in this fun trail – and everyone is loving the sheep which have been kindly knitted by members of the St Andrew’s congregation,” said Sally Themans of Love Shifnal who came up with the scheme.

“This idea is to highlight the many different businesses in Shifnal, encouraging people to think about shopping locally and using the many Shifnal businesses this Christmas.”

Each day throughout advent 'lost sheep' have been featured in a shop window on the Love Shifnal Facebook and Instagram pages, with them all being ‘rounded up’ in time for the Crib Service at St Andrew’s at 4pm on Christmas Eve when the Rev Chris Thorpe will be reunited with his flock.

Sarah Teecey of Field's Estate Agents of Shifnal said: "We were delighted to be asked to house a lost sheep in our festive shop window. It's a great initiative from Love Shifnal which has brought many of the businesses together to be part of this fun idea, engaging with the local community, as well as highlighting the true meaning of Christmas by getting the community to work together."