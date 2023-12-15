Reform UK candidate to fight for Wrekin seat at General Election

Richard Leppington has been announced as prospective parliamentary candidate for Reform UK for the Wrekin constituency.

Mr Leppington , who lives at Allscott in Telford, will fight for the seat currently held by Conservative MP Mark Pritchard.

Reform UK (previously known as the Brexit Party) was founded in 2018 with support from Nigel Farage, who is the party's existing president. Its leader is Richard Tice.

Mr Leppington was a district and county councillor in Gloucestershire for 10 years and ran a printing business for 40 years.

He said: "People are fed up with the Conservatives and they don't want Labour. Reform offers a patriotic common sense alternative to make Britain great again."