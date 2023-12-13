Shifnal shop owners move to reassure residents they won't lose their Post Office

Shifnal Town Council said it has received written confirmation from One Stop on the future plans for the town's post office.

The store, at 8 Cheapside, will change from a main post office service to a 'local format', retaining banking, billing, postal and travel services.

The correspondence from One Stop, shared by Shifnal Town Council, said: “We want to reassure the residents of Shifnal that the post office in our One Stop, 8 Cheapside, Shifnal store is not closing.

"Working together with the post office, the mains format will change to a local format, meaning the counter will be closer to the till making better use of retail space to enhance store operations.

"Our banking, billing, postal and travel services will remain. We have made these changes to ensure we are becoming more efficient due to evolving customer needs.

"Residents may also be pleased to hear that the opening hours of our Post Office services will extend significantly – the new hours will be Monday to Sunday 8am until 8pm once the conversion has completed next spring.”