Santa is all set for Shifnal visit

The Shifnal Carnival Committee will be escorting Father Christmas as he visits children in a range of locations on December 11, 12 and 13.

The event is one of several fund-raising events held by the committee to help finance the carnival next year.

“Shifnal Carnival Committee loves to escort Santa on his annual tour which brings joy to the local community, who generously donate to our collection on the night,” said committee member Mark Keeling.

“It costs just over £7,000 to arrange the carnival, this includes things like entertainment, insurance, administration costs, prizes for floats and royalty costs.

“We generally try to break even from pre-event fundraising to allow all collections from the actual parade to be split between Shifnal-based organisations.

“Next year the carnival will be held on June 29 and a large part of our fundraising comes from sponsorship by local businesses for our annual carnival programme.”

Sally Themans of Love Shifnal said that it was great that many local businesses wanted to get involved and work together to support the event, with Nans Cafe-Bar and The Crown sponsoring the Santa tour.

Clare Pomeroy, owner of Nan's, Café-Bar added: "We are proud to sponsor the Santa tour – helping Shifnal Carnival to sprinkle their Christmas magic around the town."

On Monday, December 11, Santa will tour the Wadlow and Thomas Beddoes areas, on Tuesday, December 12, he will be at Linwood Park, Aston Fields and Coppice Meadows.

On Wednesday, December 13, he will visit the Little Co-op, Burlington Field and Iddeshale Gardens areas.