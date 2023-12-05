It has held silver with Investors in People for the last six years and has now achieved the gold standard.

The lifesaving pre-hospital emergency service is now part of the elite 17 per cent of the 50,000 organisations that Investors in People assess to achieve the gold standard.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity says it prides itself on its commitment to its people, including clinical and non-clinical staff and volunteers.

Hanna Sebright, chief executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity said: “We are exceptionally proud to announce that we have moved from Investors in People’s silver accreditation, which we have held for six years, to its gold standard.

"This is testament to everyone’s commitment to our organisation, our management practices and our dedication to continuous improvement.”

Investors in People has been assessing organisational excellence across the world since 1991, the same year in which Midlands Air Ambulance Charity was founded.

The Investors in People standard considers an organisation’s performance through the management and development of its people.

It includes the working environment, employee recognition, workforce pride, opportunities for learning and development and the organisation’s impact on wider society.

To find out more about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s lifesaving work, visit midlandsairambulance.com and follow the organisation on social media.