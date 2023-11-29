Gas company carries out repairs on leak

Cadent said it had carried out the work on Priorslee Road in Shifnal over the past few days.

They said that members of the public had reported the gas leak, which it had been monitoring.

'No smoking' signs had been placed on the location.

Cadent said the repair had been completed and that workers were now fixing the road.

A spokesman for the firm said: "We have been dealing with a gas escape in Priorslee Road, Shifnal, and thank members of the public for reporting it to us.

"We had been monitoring the leak, which didn’t result in any loss of gas supply in the area, and I'm pleased to say that a repair team visited the site on Tuesday, November 28, to complete the works and the road is in the process of being reinstated.

"Once that has been done, the traffic management system will be removed and the road will be fully open."

He added: "We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that if you do smell gas, you should call us immediately on 0800 111 999.”