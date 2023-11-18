Shropshire Star
Firefighters tackle blaze involving a caravan and household waste

Firefighters were scrambled to tackle a fire on Friday that saw a caravan ablaze.

By Megan Jones
Published
Firefighters were scrambled to tackle a fire on Friday that saw a caravan ablaze. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to Lamledge Lane in Shifnal at around 9.26pm on Friday, after receiving a report of a car fire.

One crew from Telford Central attended the scene, which saw a caravan, a flatbed trailer and a quantity of household rubbish alight.

The team used a hose reel jet to quickly extinguish the fire.

The stop message, which indicated the scene was under control, was received just half an hour later, at 9.57pm.

