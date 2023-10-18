Shropshire author is back with new Rufus the dog book

Muxton author Philip Huzzey has published his latest book in the Rufus O'Malley series titled Monty Saves the Day

The author, who is also an independent filmmaker, recently published his second book from his Adventures of Rufus O’Malley series about a super strong Alaskan dog in a world where animals talk and good often meets bad.

His latest tome, Monty Saves The Day, follows the original, A New Found Friend, which was published five years ago. In the stories Rufus is endowed with magical powers and likes to travel the world and make friends wherever he can.

Philip, aged 65, of Lytham Green, in Muxton, near Telford, said: "This second book has been a mammoth undertaking compared to the first, containing approximately 93,000 words compared to 13,500 in the first book."

He added: “The first story is aimed predominantly at eight to 12-year-olds, however, many adults have enjoyed it. This new story Monty Saves The Day is also written for teens, young adults, and adults, with new illustrations woven between 12 chapters of Rufus’s latest quest."

Published by Maple Publishers the book is available priced at £15.99 online and in bookshops.

Philip was also part of the team behind the award-winning Shropshire horror flick Out of Gas that aired on Amazon Prime in 2020.

He now hopes to add a third Rufus adventure to the series, titled Catsumo’s Wrath.