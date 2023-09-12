Shifnal event will promote essential services in region

By Matthew Panter

An event which will promote some of Shropshire's most essential services will take place in Shifnal later this month.

Mayor Roger Cox, Maria Jones of West Mids Air Ambulance and Steve Arnold of West Mercia Search and Rescue.
The day, on Saturday, September 23, is set to feature organisations such as West Mercia Search and Rescue, and West Midlands Air Ambulance.

“We will have representatives of these vital services in town,” said Councillor Roger Cox, Shifnal’s mayor.

“This will be the first community event to be staged in our newly-refurbished town centre and we hope it will be a success.

“It will be an interesting and interactive day when families can come along and see a range of emergency equipment and talk to experts who work on the front line in Shifnal and our county.

“There will also be collection boxes for donations so we hope to help raise much-needed funds,” he explained.

Steve Arnold of West Mercia Search and Rescue said that the event would help to promote the vital work which his and other organisations provided.

“It will be great to come along to Shifnal, meet local people and explain to them more about the important work we all carry out in Shropshire,” he said.

The exhibitors will be on display from 10am-2pm.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

