Chair of Bishops Wood village hall Stuart Playford

The festival is one of a number of events held in the village on the Staffordshire/Shropshire border annually, including the traditional Oak Apple Festival at St John's Church.

As well as live music, face painting and plenty of food and drink, the focus was on the scarecrows, with more than 80 displayed throughout the village from August 28 until Saturday.

This year the festival also saw campaigners from Save Wolves Speedway turn up and attract a lot of interest with memorabilia from the famous team, who are set to leave Monmore Green at the end of the current season.

The club confirmed to fans last month that there will be no speedway at the traditional Wolverhampton home of the sport in 2024.

It means Wolves will not be racing after their planned final meeting of this season in October.

Wolves Speedway campaigner Chris Adams with Peter Karlson's 2016 league-winning bike

One of the scarecrow festival organisers, Tony Sloane, said it was a great turnout to mark its final day.

He said: "As usual the people in the village joined in the fun for the festival, which has been running since 2006.

From left: Chris Adams, Mark Rabone and his daughter Hannah, 13

"It was nice to welcome Chris Adams and the team from Wolves with the display of bikes and other items really creating an interest.

Mark Rabone and his daughter Hannah, 13, from the Wolves Speedway supporters club