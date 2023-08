The damaged was caused by a fire in a litter bin

West Mercia Police officers say the gym area in Wheatfield Park, Shifnal, was damaged between 11.10pm and 11.42pm on Friday, August 25.

The force said a wheelie bin was set alight using a flammable liquid causing substantial damage to the soft play flooring.

Officers are appealing for witnesses. Anybody with information is urged to complete the ‘Tell Us About’ form on the force website westmercia.police.uk quoting incident reference 576i25082023.