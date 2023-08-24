Donkey sanctuary closure date confirmed with animals set to be sold to new homes

Tony Scott of Scotty's Donkeys and Animal Park, Norton, which will close next month

Scotty’s Donkeys & Animal Park has been based at Apley Estate near Shifnal for 10 years but will be closing its doors for the last time on September 3.

The animal sanctuary was set up by Tony "Scotty" Scott and his wife Gemma Mytton-Scott at the Apley Estate on the A442 Bridgnorth Road a decade ago.

The visitor attraction has more than 100 animals and offers activities such as donkey rides, a bouncy castle and a picnic area, but is now to close with the land they lease being returned to the owners and all the donkeys and other animals sold off.

The animal park said the decision to shut after a decade of providing care for the animals "has not been made lightly".

In a statement on their Facebook page, Scotty's Donkeys said: "We will be closing our doors for the last time on Sunday, September 3. Scotty and his staff would like to thank you all for your support over the last ten years. We will miss you all.

"The animals will be sold to loving forever homes, that have experience, and know how to care for the animals they want. We will be making sure potential homes are looked at, they have the means to care for the animals as we would like."

The statement continued: "This decision, has not been made lightly and without an enormous amount of pain, heartache, tears and suffering to all staff especially Scotty.

"These animals have helped us through some extremely tough times personally, just being able to go and see them spend time with them, they know when we need them too .

"Knowing every morning, there is a reason to get out of bed as we are needed by them.

"There are also seven staff losing their jobs, which has also taken its toll on Scotty. These staff have been with us for a few months to a few years but each and everyone loves all the animals as if they where their own and they are part of our family."

The sanctuary has also listed its final events before closing.

Meet the miniature donkeys will be held on Tuesday, August 29, before a meet the small animals event two days later. On Friday, September 1, there will be a meet the kids and donkeys events.