Firefighters tackle wood store and wheelie bin blaze near Shifnal

Firefighters were called to tackle a wheelie bin fire at a property near Shifnal.
Two fire crews were dispatched from Telford Central station to battle a blaze that had engulfed a wood store and wheelie bin on Saturday.
The incident occurred at around 11.30am on Marsh Lane in Crackleybank.
Crews quickly extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet and used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 11.58am.