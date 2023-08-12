Firefighters tackle wood store and wheelie bin blaze near Shifnal

Firefighters rushed to tackle a wheelie bin fire at a property near Shifnal on Saturday

Two fire crews were dispatched from Telford Central station to battle a blaze that had engulfed a wood store and wheelie bin on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 11.30am on Marsh Lane in Crackleybank.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet and used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.