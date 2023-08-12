Firefighters tackle wood store and wheelie bin blaze near Shifnal

By Megan JonesShifnalPublished:

Firefighters were called to tackle a wheelie bin fire at a property near Shifnal.

Firefighters rushed to tackle a wheelie bin fire at a property near Shifnal on Saturday
Firefighters rushed to tackle a wheelie bin fire at a property near Shifnal on Saturday

Two fire crews were dispatched from Telford Central station to battle a blaze that had engulfed a wood store and wheelie bin on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 11.30am on Marsh Lane in Crackleybank.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet and used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 11.58am.

Shifnal
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News