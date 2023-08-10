Special match planned in memory of loved wife, mum and footballer after cancer death aged 30

Forever the club's number 3, Danielle Jones

Mum Danielle Jones, from Madeley, sadly died last Sunday of an incurable triple negative breast cancer sparking an outpouring of love from her team mates at Shifnal Town Ladies Football Club.

Now, to remember Danielle, and to support each other and Danielle's family, the club is putting on a fun Ladies vs Men match this weekend, seven days after her untimely death.

"After Dani passed away on Sunday morning Shifnal Town is coming together to support each other with a fun football match and support Dani's family," said a statement on social media.

THIS SUNDAY, all for our Danielle jones ❤️❤️❤️ Please come along and watch the ladies vs men 💪 pic.twitter.com/dh7zvmoqeV — Shifnal Town Ladies FC (@shifnalladies) August 10, 2023

The match will be held on Sunday at 2pm at the Acoustafoam stadium, Coppice Green Lane, Shifnal.

The club says there will be a host of attractions apart from the match and include a raffle.

Danielle Jones with her son, Harry, earlier this year

A live auction will include bidding for signed shirts, and Telford boxing champ Liam Davies gloves. There will be penalty shoot out for the children too.