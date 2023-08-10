Special match planned in memory of loved wife, mum and footballer after cancer death aged 30

By David TooleyShifnalPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A very special football match will be taking place this weekend to remember a much loved member of the footballing community.

Forever the club's number 3, Danielle Jones
Forever the club's number 3, Danielle Jones

Mum Danielle Jones, from Madeley, sadly died last Sunday of an incurable triple negative breast cancer sparking an outpouring of love from her team mates at Shifnal Town Ladies Football Club.

Now, to remember Danielle, and to support each other and Danielle's family, the club is putting on a fun Ladies vs Men match this weekend, seven days after her untimely death.

"After Dani passed away on Sunday morning Shifnal Town is coming together to support each other with a fun football match and support Dani's family," said a statement on social media.

The match will be held on Sunday at 2pm at the Acoustafoam stadium, Coppice Green Lane, Shifnal.

The club says there will be a host of attractions apart from the match and include a raffle.

Danielle Jones with her son, Harry, earlier this year
Danielle Jones with son Harry

A live auction will include bidding for signed shirts, and Telford boxing champ Liam Davies gloves. There will be penalty shoot out for the children too.

The club is asking for donations to be made on the club's gate which will go to Danielle's family.

Shifnal
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Health
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News