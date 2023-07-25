Car hits tree and overturns on A5 near Shifnal - fire crews called to release trapped occupant

Emergency crews were called to the A5 last night after a car hit a tree and rolled over.

The car crashed on the A5 at around 9pm on Monday. Photo: Tim Hayward
Fire and ambulance crews were called to the main road at Crackley Bank, between Telford and Weston Park, at around 9pm after the single-car crash.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two appliances from Telford Central amid reports of a person being trapped in the vehicle.

Firefighters used cutters, spreaders and small gear to free the man before making the vehicle safe.

They were stood down at 9.40pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said two ambulances arrived in eight minutes after being called at 8.58pm, followed by a paramedic officer, to find a car that had crashed into a tree.

A spokeswoman said: "The driver, a man, was treated by ambulance staff for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."

The incident also led to the closure of the A5 for several hours with West Midlands Police not announcing the reopening of the road until just before 5.30am.

