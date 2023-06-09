Farmer helps fire crews extinguish blaze in crop field

The fire, which took an hour and a half to bring under control, broke out as temperatures soared in a field at Hatton Common, on Friday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received emergency 999 calls at 12.36pm and sent two fire crews, from Bridgnorth and Telford Central to the scene.

Firefighters found the fire involved eight tonnes of manure and straw in a crop field.

A fire service spokesperson said the farmer gave assistance with a telehandler.

"Crews used two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire," the spokesperson added.