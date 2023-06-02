Inquest opens into death of teenager killed in late-night BMW crash

William Hubbard

William John Hubbard, of Beech Drive Shifnal, suffered multiple injuries when the BMW he was a rear seat passenger in was in collision with a fence.

Thursday's hearing, at Shirehall in Shrewsbury was told that the collision happened in the early hours of Saturday on the A464 in Shifnal.

Coroner for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, Mr John Ellery, adjourned the inquest until October.

Following Mr Hubbard's death, his family paid tribute to the teenager saying that he was "a much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, boyfriend and friend to many and will be sorely missed by all".

They asked for their privacy is respected at this very sad time.