MP welcomes funding to improve two Shropshire schools

Newport Girls' will be one of many school across the country to benefit from the funding

Newport Girls' High School Academy and Idsall School in Shifnal will be one of 859 schools in the country that will benefit from the latest round of government funding.

The government is investing over £450 million in extra funding to improve school buildings, with more than 1,000 projects receiving new investment to deliver safe, well-maintained facilities.

859 academies, sixth-form colleges and voluntary aided schools are set to benefit from the latest round of funding from the Government’s Condition Improvement Fund for schools.

Among them are Idsall School in Shifnal and Newport Girls' High School Academy.

This new investment will upgrade school and college facilities, aiming to provide pupils with safer and warmer classrooms and more energy-efficient school buildings.

Minister for the School System, Baroness Diana Barran MBE said: “Our Condition Improvement Fund has already completed over ten thousand projects, making a difference to pupils and teachers across the country.

"These projects help to create safer learning environments that make a difference in the quality of education for pupils.

"It’s hugely important that every school has access to high-quality learning facilities and these funding allocations will make sure that responsible bodies can start to plan ahead and get projects started to replace roofs, boilers and windows – so pupils and teachers can learn and work in a comfortable space.”

The announcement follows on from the 239 new school buildings confirmed in December 2022 as part of the Schools Rebuilding Programme, with 400 out of 500 schools and sixth form colleges now selected for rebuilds through the ten-year programme.

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard said: “I am delighted that schools in Shifnal and Newport are benefitting from Government's fund to upgrade school buildings.